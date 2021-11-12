Judge Suzanne Barnett Named Interim Chief Of The Copyright Royalty Board

(CelebrityAccess) — The Library of Congress has appointed Judge Suzanne Barnett as interim Chief Copyright Royalty Judge and head of the Copyright Royalty Board.

Barnett will fill the vacancy left by Chief Judge Jesse Feder. who announced plans to step down from the post after two years. A vacancy announcement seeking applicants for the permanent position will be issued in the near future.

She will serve alongside the other two members of the copyright royalty board, Judge David Strickler and Judge Steve Ruwe.

“I am grateful to Judge Barnett for agreeing to serve in this position that she held before with such distinction,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. “We are thankful again to have the benefit of her expertise and experience as Chief Copyright Royalty Board Judge and from other posts in the public and private sectors. My thanks also to outgoing Chief Judge Jesse Feder for his dedication and able service.”

Barnett is no stranger to the role and previously served as Chief Copyright Royalty Judge from 2012 until she retired in 2019. Before she was appointed to the role in 2012, she served as a superior court judge of King County in Seattle, Washington.

Before taking the bench, Barnett practiced law for 16 years, most recently at Barnett MacLean, a firm that she co-founded.