ILMC Changes Venues, Returns To In-Person For 2022

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) plans to return as an in-person event and take place at a brand new, five-star location for 2022.

Now in its 34th year, ILMC 2022 will take place at the recently upgraded Royal Lancaster Hotel from March 1 – 4, marking the first venue change for the invite only conference in more than 20 years.

According to organizers, the move is in response for increasing demand for the conference and the new location will provide additional space for networking, private meetings and events.

While ILMC 34 will take place in person this year, organizers will retain some aspects of last year’s virtual event, moving forward with a hybrid approach with conference sessions available on demand to delegates for 30 days after the event.

Other changes for 2022 include the full integration of the Green Events & Innovations conference, which will take place next year at ILMC itself on Friday, March 4th, instead of as a standalone event.

Meanwhile, the ILMC Production Meeting, taking place on Tuesday March 1st, is also expanding its programming to include a day-long tranche of sessions by the Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S) – a sister event that typically takes place in October.

The Arthur Awards and Gala Dinner will also return in person to the Grade II listed ballroom of the Sheraton Grand Park Lane on March 4.

Due to popular demand, Emma Banks will return next year as the host of the conference after serving as master of ceremonies for the virtual event in 2021.

Companies lined up to support ILMC 34 include Live Nation, Ticketmaster, CTS Eventim, Tysers, ASM Global, DEAG, TADC, Showsec, Semmel Concerts, Oak View Group, Feld Entertainment, Megaforce, The Harlem Globetrotters, eps, and Universe.

“Given that ILMC in 2020 was the last moment that the live music industry came together en masse, it’s hugely exciting to finally be announcing this physical return. With a new venue, more networking and meeting space than ever, and some huge announcements lined up, it’s going to be a stellar edition,” said ILMC head Greg Parmley.

“The industry faces an equal assault of challenges and opportunities currently, and so bringing the international business together in March, to map out the new roads ahead, has never felt so important,” he added.