Josh Van Valkenburg Promoted To EVP Creative AT Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Josh Van Valkenburg has been promoted to the lofty role of Executive Vice President, Creative at Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

In his new billet, Van Valkenburg will lead Sony Music Publishing Nashville’s A&R strategy, supporting SMP Nashville’s roster, and developing new talent, as well as securing creative deals for SMP’s roster of songwriters.

Van Valkenburg will report directly to Rusty Gaston, CEO of Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

“Our Sony Music Publishing family is committed to lifting up and empowering all of our songwriters, from Nashville to the entire world. This ethos begins at the top with Jon Platt and Rusty Gaston, to whom I am so grateful for this opportunity. I’m so proud of our entire Nashville team and our recent wins as ASCAP and BMI Publisher of the Year. We’re just getting started on an incredible journey and I’m fired up to be a part of it!” said Van Valkenburg.

“Josh is one of the smartest music publishing executives I have ever met. He leads the way in thinking strategically with every songwriter on our roster, and he takes actions that lead to results. We couldn’t be prouder to have him on our team,” added Gaston.

Prior to becoming EVP, Creative, Van Valkenburg served as SVP of Creative and led SMP Nashville’s creative efforts since 2015. He first joined SMPN in 2005 after launching a career in music publishing at EMI.

His other roles at Sony include Creative Manager in 2008 and creative director of Sony/ATV in 2012.