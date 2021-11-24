Ozzy Postpones No More Tours II Run With Judas Priest Yet Again

(CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has again postponed the European leg of his upcoming No More Tours II with Judas Priest, with the tour now set to start in 2023.

The tour, which was originally announced for 2019, was postponed while the 72-year-old rocker sought treatment for a variety of health-related issues, including injuries sustained in a fall, a nasty infection and a bout of the flu.

Now, dates are scheduled to start on February 3rd at Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland, and wrap on June 14th at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, UK.

For the latest postponement, Ozzy pinned the changes on the lingering malaise of the pandemic, which is once again surging in both Europe and the U.S.

According to the tour team, all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates, even as the postponed tour creeps towards the half-decade mark.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events and travel logistics in much of Europe, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone my 2022 tour to 2023. Original tickets remain valid for the new dates. I want to thank all of you and Judas Priest for your continued patience and support,” Ozzy said in a statement announcing the postponement.

May 2023

Wed 3 | Finland, Helsinki | Hartwall Arena

Fri 5 | Sweden, Stockholm | Friends Arena

Sun 7 | Germany, Dortmund | Westfalenhalle

Wed 10 | Spain, Madrid | WiZink Center

Fri 12 | Italy, Bologna | Unipol Arena

Sun 14 | Germany, Munich | Olympiahalle

Wed 17 | Hungary, Budapest | Budapest Arena

Fri 19 | Czech Republic | Prague | O2 Arena

Sun 21 | Switzerland, Zurich | Hallenstadion

Wed 24 | Germany, Hamburg | Barclaycard Arena

Fri 26 | Germany, Mannheim | SAP Arena

Sun 28 | Germany, Berlin | Mercedes-Benz Arena

Wed 31 | UK, Nottingham | Motorpoint Arena

June 2023

Fri 2 | UK, Newcastle | Utilita Arena

Sun 4 | UK, Glasgow | Ovo Hydro

Wed 7 | UK, Manchester | AO Arena

Sat 10 | Ireland, Dublin | 3 Arena

Mon 12 | UK, London | O2 Arena

Wed 14 | UK, Birmingham | Resorts World Arena