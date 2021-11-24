Genesis Owusu Wins Album Of The Year At The 2021 Aria Awards

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) — Indie artist Genesis Owusu dominated the Aria Awards on Wednesday, taking home trophies in multiple top categories, including album of the year and best hip hop release.
The Ghanian-Australian, whose real name is Kofi Owusu-Ansah, is a relative newcomer to Australia’s music scene and was lauded for his debut studio album Smiling with No Teeth, which he released in March. He also picked up trophies for best cover art and best independent release.
Indie rock act Spacey Jane won Arias for song of the year for their hit Booster Seat, fending off challenges from the other nominees in the category, which included Tones & I, Dean Lewis, Masked Wolf, Keith Urban & Pink, and Hooligan Hefs, among others.
The Kid Laroi – real name Charlton Howard – also had a big night, taking home trophies for best artist and best pop release for his hit Stay (with Justin Bieber).
Aboriginal Australian singer-songwriter Budjerah was recognized with the Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist of the year award for his work on his self-titled EP which he released in March.
Troy Cassar-Daley won his first Aria in more than a decade, taking home the trophy for best country album for his thirteenth studio album The World Today.
The 2021 Arias, which took place at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, were a muted affair with most speeches and performances pre-recorded due to COVID-19 restrictions, which are still in place.
The show, which was streamed digitally on YouTube and 9Now for the very first time, surprised many fans for its brevity, and after an hour-long pre-show, the awards themselves took just an hour to complete.
“This year’s ARIA Awards, in partnership with YouTube Music, has been a truly special event to support and celebrate those in the Australian music community who have given so much through their strength and tenacity in 2021. On behalf of everyone at ARIA, I would love to honor all of the talented winners and nominees with the gratitude and appreciation they deserve. There is no denying that the past 18 months have been exceptionally challenging, particularly in the arts sector, though our artists have soldiered on to give Australian’s a token of hope. I’d especially like to thank our partners who allowed this event to go ahead, we couldn’t have done it without them,” said Natalie Waller, ARIA Chair.
The full list of Aria winners for 2021
Best Artist
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Amy Shark – Cry Forever
Budjerah – Budjerah (EP)
Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth
Keith Urban – The Speed Of Now Part 1
Kylie Minogue – Disco
Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’
Ngaiire – 3
Tones And I – Welcome to the Madhouse
Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’
Album Of The Year
WINNER: Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth
Amy Shark – Cry Forever
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – The Makarrata Project
The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You
Tones And I – Welcome to the Madhouse
Best Australian Live Act
WINNER: Lime Cordiale – Relapse Tour
Amy Shark – Cry Forever Tour 2021
Ball Park Music – The Residency
Budjerah – Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour
Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Micro Tour
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – Makarrata Live
The Avalanches – The Avalanches Live
The Teskey Brothers – The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals)
Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen Tour
Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist
WINNER: Budjerah – Budjerah (EP)
Gretta Ray – Begin To Look Around
Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’
MAY-A – Don’t Kiss Ur Friends
Ngaiire – 3
Song of the Year
WINNER: Spacey Jane – Booster Seat
Amy Shark Feat. Keith Urban – Love Songs Ain’t For Us
Dean Lewis – Falling Up
Hooligan Hefs – Send It!
Keith Urban & Pink – One Too Many
Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean
Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato – What Other People Say
The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus – Without You
Tones and I – Fly Away
Vance Joy – Missing Piece
Music Teacher Award
WINNER: Zoë Barry – Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC
Aaron Silver – Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC
Ashley Baxter – Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD
Daniel Wilson – Star Struck, Newcastle NSW
Best Video
WINNER: Missing Piece – Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey
24k – Tkay Maidza, Nicholas Muecke
Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera
could cry just thinkin about you (Full Version) – Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet
Dance – Julia Stone, Jessie Hill
First Nation – Midnight Oil ft. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith, Robert Hambling
Higher – Budjerah, Mick Soiza
Love Songs Ain’t for Us – Amy Shark, James Chappell
The Divine Chord – The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada
Won’t Sleep – Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly
Best Hip Hop Release
WINNER: Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth
B Wise – jamie
Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’
The Kid LAROI – ‘WITHOUT YOU’
Youngn Lipz – Area Baby
Best Pop Release
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Amy Shark – Cry Forever
The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You
Tones And I – ‘Fly Away’
Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’
Best Independent Release
WINNER: Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth
Archie Roach – The Songs Of Charcoal Lane
Ball Park Music – Ball Park Music
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover
Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’
Best Soul/R&B Release
WINNER: Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3
Budjerah – Budjerah (EP)
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Ngaiire – 3
Tash Sultana – Terra Firma
Most Popular International Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Evermore
Ariana Grande – Positions
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Justin Bieber – Justice
Kanye West – Donda
Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall
Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Producer Of The Year
WINNER: Konstantin Kersting & The Rubens
Andrew Klippel, Dave Hammer
M-Phazes
Matt Corby
Robert Chater
Engineer Of The Year
WINNER: Konstantin Kersting
Chris Collins
Eric J Dubowsky
Matt Corby
Tony Espie
Best Cover Art
WINNER: Kofi Anash & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth
Ngaiire Joseph & Dan Segal for Ngaiire – 3
Eben Ejdne for Odette – Herald
Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You
Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I – Welcome to the Madhouse
Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
WINNER: Angus & Julia Stone – Life Is Strange
Antony Partos – Rams (Original Motion Picture Score)
Caitlin Yeo, Maria Alfonsine, Damian de Boos-Smith – Wakefield Season One Official Soundtrack
Sia – Music: Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture
Yve Blake – Fangirls
Best World Music Album
WINNER: Joseph Tawadros – Hope In An Empty City
Bob Weatherall & Halfway, with William Barton – Restless Dream
Bukhu – Bukhchuluun Ganburged – The Journey
Eishan Ensemble – Project Masnavi
Kuya James – ISA
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
WINNER: Tropical F**k Storm – Deep States
Alpha Wolf – A Quiet Place To Die
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound
Yours Truly – Self Care
A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Paid Salvation
Best Adult Contemporary Album
WINNER: Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting
Big Scary – Daisy
Kylie Minogue – Disco
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
Odette – Herald
Best Jazz Album
WINNER: Mildlife – Automatic
Australian Art Orchestra, Reuben Lewis, Tariro Mavondo & Peter Knight – Closed Beginnings
Kristen Beradi, Sean Foran & Rafael Karlen – Haven
Petra Haden & The Nick Haywood Quintet – Songs from my Father
Vazesh – The Sacred Key
Best Dance Release
WINNER: RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’
Cosmo’s Midnight – Yesteryear
Dom Dolla – ‘Pump The Brakes’
Jolyon Petch – ‘Dreams’
KLP & Stace Cadet – ‘People Happy’
Best Country Album
WINNER: Troy Cassar-Daley – The World Today
Brad Cox – My Mind’s Projection
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – The Song Club
Shane Nicholson – Living In Colour
The Wolfe Brothers – Kids On Cassette
Best Classical Album
WINNER: Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire – Bower
Christian Li – Vivaldi: The Four Seasons
Emily Sun & Andrea Lam – Nocturnes
Grigoryan Brothers – This is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia
Nat Bartsch – Hope
Best Children’s Album
WINNER: Bluey The Album – Bluey
Amber Lawrence – The Kid’s Gone Country 2
Diver City – Dance Silly
The Wiggles – Lullabies With Love
Various Artists – The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia
Best Blues & Roots Album
WINNER: Archie Roach – The Songs Of Charcoal Lane
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover
Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald – Push The Blues Away
Martha Marlow – Medicine Man
Ziggy Alberts – Searching For Freedom
Best Rock Album
WINNER: Middle Kids – Today We’re The Greatest
AC/DC – Power Up
Ball Park Music – Ball Park Music
Holy Holy – Hello My Beautiful World
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – The Makarrata Project
Best Group
WINNER: RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’
AC/DC – Power Up
Gang Of Youths – ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators – The Makarrata Project
The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You