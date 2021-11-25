The Eagles Announce 2022 ‘Hotel California’ Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Legacy rock veterans The Eagles announced a limited run of arena and stadium dates for their Hotel California tour for 2022.
The tour, which includes shows in the U.S., and in Europe, and the United Kingdom, will start February 19th at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia and wrap on June 26 with a performance in London’s Hyde Park.
The band’s current lineup features original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, as well as Vince Gill.
Each show will feature ‘Hotel California,’ played from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 and dedicated fans can buy a select number of VIP packages starting on December 2nd.
Hotel California 2022 tour dates
February 19, 2022 – Enmarket Arena
February 21, 2022 Spectrum Center
February 24, 2022 – Amway Center
February 25, 2022 FLA Live Arena
February 28, 2022 Amelie Arena
March 2, 2022 PNC Arena
March 4, 2022 – State Farm Arena
May 19, 2022 – Moody Center
June 17, 2022 – Gelredrome
June 20, 2022 – Anfield Stadium
June 22, 2022 – Murrayfield Stadium
June 24, 2022 Aviva Stadium
June 26 – Hyde Park