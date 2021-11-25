The Eagles Announce 2022 ‘Hotel California’ Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Legacy rock veterans The Eagles announced a limited run of arena and stadium dates for their Hotel California tour for 2022.

The tour, which includes shows in the U.S., and in Europe, and the United Kingdom, will start February 19th at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia and wrap on June 26 with a performance in London’s Hyde Park.

The band’s current lineup features original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, as well as Vince Gill.

Each show will feature ‘Hotel California,’ played from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 and dedicated fans can buy a select number of VIP packages starting on December 2nd.

Hotel California 2022 tour dates

February 19, 2022 – Enmarket Arena

February 21, 2022 Spectrum Center

February 24, 2022 – Amway Center

February 25, 2022 FLA Live Arena

February 28, 2022 Amelie Arena

March 2, 2022 PNC Arena

March 4, 2022 – State Farm Arena

May 19, 2022 – Moody Center

June 17, 2022 – Gelredrome

June 20, 2022 – Anfield Stadium

June 22, 2022 – Murrayfield Stadium

June 24, 2022 Aviva Stadium

June 26 – Hyde Park