Fortnite Developers Epic Games Acquires Rock Band Developer Harmonix

Epic Games, the company behind the massively successful builder-battle royale game Fortnite, announced it has acquired Harmonix, the game development studio behind the popular Rock Band and Dance Central franchises.\

According to Epic, the acquisition will provide the company with the necessary expertise needed as they “reimagine” how music is experienced, created and distributed.

The team at Harmonix will help Epic integrate music into gameplay for Fortnite’s ‘metaverse,’ while continuing to provide support for Harmonix’ existing titles such as Rock Band 4.

“Harmonix has always aspired to create the world’s most beloved interactive music experiences, and by joining Epic we will be able to do this at scale,” said Alex Rigopulos, Co-Founder and Chairman at Harmonix. “Together we will push the creative boundaries of what’s possible and invent new ways for our players to make, perform and share music.”

“Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events,” said Alain Tascan, Vice President of Game Development at Epic Games. “Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants.”