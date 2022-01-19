NIVA Tells Congress ‘50% Of Ticket Buyers Are No-Shows,’ Asks For More Help

(Hypebot) — UPDATED: A representative from the National Independent Venue Association testified before a US Congressional committee Wednesday to address the ongoing financial impact of the pandemic on live music.

NIVA was represented by its Plains chapter secretary Raeanne Presley, the co-owner of Presleys’ Theater in Branson, Missouri who shared the ongoing challenges faced by small venues and the entire sector.

During her testimony Presley noted that since the Omicron surge safety concerns had both stalled future ticket sales and decimated current attendance. “Usually 5% of ticket buyers don’t attend,” said Presley. “Now the number of no-shows is often closer to 50% and most of us rely on in venue sales to cover our expenses.”

During the hearing most members of both parties appeared to endorse some form of additional aid for the sector but did not coalesce around a single solution.

Other witnesses included representatives from Be An #ArtsHero, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and Actors’ Equity.

Watch the replay below.