Country Cadillac Tour Part Deux – Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser Continue on Their 2021 Sold-Out Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer/songwriters Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser have announced a second leg or part 2 to their Country Cadillac tour. The sold-out first leg of the tour took place February – April 2021 and hit the southern part of the country.

The two longtime friends are taking a break from their respective solo careers to once again share the stage while performing acoustically and swapping stories and songs the country music genre is known for. The audience never knows what to expect because no two shows are alike.

The music of Johnson and Houser has truly resonated with music lovers during the pandemic, as evidenced by ticket sales and streaming numbers. They were among the first to find a safe way to bring live music to fans during the pandemic by incorporating socially-distanced shows and strict protocols that proved effective. The touring duo, who wrote the Trace Adkins hit, “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” have numerous Grammy, CMA and ACM nominations and wins between them.

Johnson is an 11-time Grammy nominated singer/songwriter who has received tremendous praise from numerous media outlets. His 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 double album, The Guitar Song, which debuted at No. 1 on the country album charts, received a gold certification. In 2012, he released a Grammy-nominated project honoring one of his heroes, Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran, that paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard. In 2014, he launched his own label, Big Gassed Records.

Randy Houser has racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales to date with his Stoney Creek Records album, How Country Feels. He topped the charts with the title track, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss” (also his first No. 1 as a songwriter) and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy.” Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalogue with “We Went” from his 2016 album, Fired Up. Randy Houser’s fifth studio album, Magnolia (available now), is his third album with current label home, Stoney Creek Records and marks a new era for the singer/songwriter which many have called “Houser at his best.”

The reboot of the Country Cadillac tour begins March 24 at the Epic Event Center in Ashwaubenon, WI. Public on sale is January 21 at 10am CST. For more information, visit jameyjohnson.com or randyhouser.com

Country Cadillac Tour – Part 2

March 24 – Epic Event Center, WI

March 25 – Michigan Theatre, MI

March 26 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, IN

March 27 – The Rust Belt, IL

March 31 – Palace Theater, OH

April 1 – Brown County Music Center, IN

April 2 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, KY

April 3 – Victory Theatre, IN

April 13 – Gillioz Theatre, MO

April 14 – Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, KS

April 15 – Orpheum Theatre, IA

April 16 – Paramount Theatre, IA