Bridgeport Brings the Heavies With New Sound on Sound Festival, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Announced

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Sound on Sound is coming to Bridgeport in September and have announced Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds as Sunday’s headliners, confirmed by Jim Koplik of Live Nation. The new festival will take place in Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 & 25 with a special concert taking place prior to the festival on Friday, September 23 at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater.

Per Koplik, the festival is partnering with Founders Entertainment, the same company who brings you the Governor’s Ball in New York City. Other partners include Live Nation and Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater developer Howard Saffan. The NHRegister reports the new festival will feature no overlapping sets of music, per Founders Entertainment Co-Founder Jordan Wolowitz, and is expected to draw approximately 35,000 people each day.

No other performers have been announced as of press time. However, Koplik did say they were announcing another headliner this Thursday (February 3). Ticket information and a full lineup is expected later this year.