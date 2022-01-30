Chris Porter Named Talent Buyer at Sweetwater Music Hall

SEATTLE, WA (CelebrityAccess) – Porter Productions owner, Chris Porter has been named the new talent buyer at the storied Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, CA.

Porter spent 18-years at One Reel, the last 5 as Programming Director. He oversaw all aspects of programming and booking for various events, including the Bumbleshoot Festival. Leaving One Reel in 2015 to concentrate on his own business, he currently handles the Strictly Hardly Bluegrass Festival, Stereo Dinner, Lowell’s The Town and City Festival and the South Lake Union Block Party. He will remain based in Seattle while taking on the Sweetwater Music Hall duties.

Sweetwater Music Hall will soon be celebrating its 50th anniversary, having opened in 1972 as Sweetwater Saloon. Iconic artists such as Carlos Santana, John Lee Hooker, Elvis Costello, Odetta and Bonnie Raitt have graced the Sweetwater stage.

Porter is currently a member of the Board of Governors for the Pacific Northwest Chapter of the Recording Academy, the Board of Directors for Folk Alliance International, and President of the Jack Kerouac Foundation.