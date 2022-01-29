Trey Anastasio of Phish Launches Music Lesson Video Series

(CelebrityAccess) – Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio took to his social media and posted an almost 20-minute video on guitar instruction. Anastasio focused on rhythm in the first video from the instructional series. In the video, he says many musical instruction books and videos make the basics out to be too complicated.

“I had this lightning bolt moment that I could do tiny little music lessons for people who are younger, who are starting out on any instrument and share some of the things I learned,” Anastasio wrote. He also alluded to using social media for something positive as social media often leaves him feeling horrible. “I go to bed early because I’m so excited to wake up and play guitar in the morning. I wish everybody had that feeling, so maybe I can help with that,” he said.

Anastasio explained time signatures, talked about how “Remain in Light” by the Talking Heads influenced his guitar-playing and repeated more than once that anyone can play music. “As long as you’re sitting at home, you might as well come out of the crazy two years we’re having playing an instrument.”

Towards the end of the video, he states that another lesson will be posted tomorrow, yet stated, “Hopefully, I’ll do this again.” As of press time, a new video hasn’t been uploaded just yet. You can view the first lesson on his official INSTAGRAM.