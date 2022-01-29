Shawn Mendes Postpones 2022 UK and European Tour to 2023 Due to COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) – Canadian, hitmaker and heartthrob Shawn Mendes has announced postponement of his UK and European tour due to COVID-19. The tour is in support of his chart-topping album, Wonder and was set to kick off March 14 at the Royal Arena Copenhagen.

Mendes took to social media on Friday, January 28 to share the news and post the new dates for 2023. “We unfortunately were forced to move the UK/EU tour dates to 2023 due to the pandemic. I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see you guys sooner.” He requested that fans head to WonderTheTour for more information.

Mendes, known for his “John Meyer-esque” sob-rock hit the scene in 2015 with his debut album Handwritten. The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making Mendes one of five artists ever to debut in the number one spot before the age of 18. “Stiches”, a single off the album reached number 1 in the UK and broke the top ten in both the US and Canada. His three subsequent releases, Illuminate, In My Blood and Wonder made Mendes the youngest male artist ever to top Billboard with four studio albums. Not too shabby for a guy who was discovered singing covers on the now-defunct web platform, Vine.

Mendes’ North American tour remains on schedule, with the first leg kicking off June 27 at Portland’s Moda Center before wrapping up at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on August 19. After a month break, leg two begins at Glendale’s Gila River Arena on September 7 with the finality at Newark’s Prudential Center on October 26.