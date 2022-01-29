Iconic Singer/Songwriter Joni Mitchell Stands With Neil Young As She Threatens to Pull Catalog From Spotify

(CelebrityAccess) – Canadian composer, poet, self-taught multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell said Friday that she will remove her music from Spotify “in solidarity with Neil Young” following the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and his podcast.

Young first threatened to pull his catalog from Spotify in an open letter last Monday, stating his disapproval to Joe Rogan’s statements regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. In that letter, Young implies that Spotify is helping propagate false information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Young called on other artists to support him following his action.

Rogan is the host of “The Joe Rogan Experience”, the most-listened to podcast on the streaming service. Young’s letter follows the first open letter sent to Spotify earlier in the month to take action against Rogan by a group of public health officials. They state that Rogan “has a concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.” Young’s music was removed on Wednesday.

Mitchell hasn’t had a hit in two decades and yet her Spotify profile states she has over 3.7M monthly listeners streaming her music. A note posted on Mitchell’s official website reads, “I Stand With Neil Young! I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

In a follow-up post on his website, Young made clear his intentions in pulling his music. “I support free speech. I have never been in favor of censorship. Private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information.”

According to Datebook, Spotify lost approximately $4B in market value this week after Young pulled his catalog. As of Friday, January 28, shares of Spotify were down 12% from the week before. #CancelSpotify has been streaming on social media since Young’s announcement.

Mitchell was named 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year, received a Kennedy Center Honor and Honorary Doctorate in Music from University of Connecticut in 2021 and is the recipient of multiple accolades including induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, numerous Grammy and Juno awards and multiple RIAA certified gold and platinum certifications.

As of press time, Mitchell’s music is still listed on Spotify.