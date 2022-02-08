Adele Wins Song, Album, And Artist Of The Year At The 2022 Brit Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter Adele was honored at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, taking home the awards for song of the year, album of the year, and artist of the year on the strength of her latest album 30.

Adele’s latest Brit trophies expand her already sizeable collection, bringing her career total wins to 12 since she first accepted the award for best new artist in 2008. Her wins on Tuesday also made her the only solo artist to ever win Mastercard Album of the Year three times, having previously won it in 2012 and 2016.

For her appearance the Brits, her first public gig since she canceled her Las Vegas residency last month, Adele also performed a stripped-back version of her latest hit “I Drink Wine” for the standing room only audience.

Other winners for the night included Dua Lipa, who won the Pop/R&B Act Award for 2022, and Wolf, who won this year’s group award.

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was named as the Brit Awards’ International Artist of the Year, while Olivia Rodrigo took home the award for International Song Of The Year for her hit “Good 4 U.”

Last month, the BRITs Producer of the Year award winner was announced as Inflo, in recognition of his work with BRIT winners Adele and Little Simz, along with Michael Kiwanuka and SAULT.

Presenters on the night included Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid, Brian Cox, Vicky McClure, Jodie Whittaker, Mo Farah, Tom Daley and Ronnie Wood.

Song of The Year – Adele ‘Easy On Me’ In association with Mastercard

International Song Of The Year – Olivia Rodrigo ‘Good 4 U’

Pop/R&B Act – Dua Lipa

Alternative/Rock Act – Sam Fender

Dance Act – Becky Hill

Group – Wolf Alice

International Artist of the Year – Billie Eilish

Best New Artist – Little Simz

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act – Dave

International Group – Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak

Artist Of The Year – Adele In association with YouTube Shorts

Songwriter Of The Year – Ed Sheeran

Mastercard Album Of The Year – Adele ‘30’