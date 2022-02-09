Music Industry Veteran Alex Branson Joins Beatport as Senior Vice President

BERLIN / LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Beatport, the global leader of music for DJs, producers, and their fans, have announced Alex Branson has not only joined their company but will act as Senior Vice President of Music Services. Branson will oversee the growing suite of professional tools and services the company is developing for labels, artists, and distributors. This is a newly created role.

Robb McDaniels, CEO-Beatport released a statement via press release, “Over the last two decades working as an executive in the music business, Alex has developed a unique set of skills that deliver value to rights holders. As the leader of our newly formed Music Services business unit, Alex will curate and expand the Beatport Pro Suite of SaaS tools to help independent content owners increase revenue and exposure in the global DJ market”.

Branson left Warner Music Group in 2018, where he created the DIY distribution business levelmusic.com as the General Manager. Branson has been working in the consulting role for companies such as EMPIRE, Facebook, Rotor Videos, Moodagent, Trebel and iMusician. His educational podcast, “ABC Music Talk” will continue with him as the host.

Branson will be based in London.