IRespectMusic Takes The Fight for American Music Fairness Act To iHeartRadio’s NYC

(Hypebot) — Blake Morgan, Dionne Warwick, Sam Moore and MusicFirst participated in a bit of performance art yesterday that brought the fight for the American Music Fairness Act to the steps of New York City headquarters of broadcast giant iHeartRadio.

The American Music Fairness Act would finally compensate artists fairly when their music is played on the radio. Currently the US is the only major country that does not pay artists a broadcast radio performance royalty.

The Recording Academy, RIAA MusicFirst, NMPA are among the many music industry organizations supporting the Act which is currently before Congress.

Show your support by signing the I Respect Music petition.

Here are some photos of Monday’s protest.

