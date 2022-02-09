Troy Aikman’s Newly Created Music Festival, “Highway to Henryetta” Taps Blake Shelton and More

HENRYETTA, OK (CelebrityAccess) – Former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman’s recently created music festival announced its initial lineup on Tuesday, February 8.

Ada, Oklahoma native Blake Shelton, Josh Abbott Band and Wade Bowen are some of the country music superstars headlining the first Highway to Henryetta Music Festival happening this June. He made the surprise festival announcement in October at his alma mater.

#Cowboys icon @TroyAikman back in his hometown of Henryetta, OK today to announce a new music festival. Next June the Highway to Henryetta will be headlined by @blakeshelton – proceeds to benefit local schools and the town. Great work from the @dallascowboys icon. pic.twitter.com/bAd1W6pS1W — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 22, 2021

Aikman sat down with OK station, WFAA for an interview. “Henryetta, and that experience on the farm really taught me that what hard work meant,” Aikman said. “Now, I look back on it and I think, ‘man, if I had not come to Henryetta,’ I’m not sure to be sitting with you here today.”

The lineup announced Tuesday include:

Blake Shelton

Josh Abbott Band

Wade Bowden

Stoney Larue

George Dunham and the Bird Dogs

Mikayla Lane

Val Mooty

The festival will take place June 11 at Nichols Park. Tickets go on sale this coming Friday, while Henryetta residents will be able to get tickets on Thursday.