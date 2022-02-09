LaTrice Burnette Appointed Executive Vice President, Def Jam / President, 4TH & Broadway

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Tunji Balogun, Chairman and CEO, Def Jam Recordings announces music executive, LaTrice Burnette has been appointed Executive Vice President, Def Jam and President, 4th & Broadway.

4th & Broadway was originally the flagship label of Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Island Records. It was an independent distribution company and focused on dance and hip-hop by artists such as Eric B. & Rakim, Stereo MCs, and more. Today, that roster includes Young Devyn, Lil Migo, Chiiild, Pap Chanel and Kidd Kenn.

Born in Brooklyn, Burnette began her career in the music industry at Roc-A-Fella Records in 1999, while attending Pace University. She joined the UMG senior executive team in 2018, when she was appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager, Island Records. At the label, she led the breakthrough creative and marketing campaigns for artists including Jessie Reyez, Skip Marley, Buju Banton, Toni Braxton, and many others.

Burnette came to UMG and Island after eight years at Epic Records, where she rose to Senior Vice President of Marketing, leading marketing campaigns for DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, Ciara, Diddy and others. While there, she was a driving force for the album release strategy that resulted in Future becoming the first artist to have two different albums debut back-to-back on the Billboard 200 at Number 1.

In addition to her leadership roles at Def Jam and 4TH & Broadway, Burnette is Chair of the Programming and Curation Committee of UMG’s Task Force for Meaningful Change.

Burnette will be based in New York and report directly to Balogun.