ASM Global Seeks To Tackle Staffing Challenges With An Innovative International Job Fair

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As many businesses continue to struggle with staffing issues amid the seemingly interminable recovery from the two-year pandemic, ASM Global announced plans for a massive three-day international “collaborative job fair” encompassing four continents internationally Feb. 15-17.

Aimed at helping to overcome staffing shortages, ASM Global hopes the initiative will identify new talent and help to expand the company’s reach within its local communities as the live entertainment industry returns to full capacity.

“The return to live is just what the world needs,” said ASM Global CEO and President Ron Bension. “There’s a thrill, an excitement, that makes this business feel communal for everyone involved. Our hope is that ‘ASM Global Presents: The Next Great Opportunity’ helps ignite that excitement.”

The job fair will help venues fill a wide range of roles, including both hourly and salaried workers across a variety of disciplines, including operations, business development finance, food and beverage, human resources, sales, marketing, booking, security, guest services, audio visual tech, catering, and more.

The job fair for North and Latin America is scheduled to take place on Feb. 15 and 16, United Kingdom Feb. 16 and 17, and APAC Feb. 16 and 17.

Interested applicants can access the job fair through the following links:

U.S.: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-us

U.K.: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-uk

APAC: https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/asmglobal-apac

The list of stadiums, convention centers, theaters and arenas participating worldwide includes:

• Albuquerque Convention Center

• American Bank Center

• AO Arena, Manchester

• Avenir Centre

• Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre

• Barclays Center

• Bonus Arena

• Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

• Brisbane Entertainment Centre

• Bridgewater Hall

• Brookshire Grocery Arena

• Broward County Convention Center

• Buenos Aries Arena

• CGC EVENTS – United Kingdom

• Coca-Cola Arena

• COX Business Convention Center

• Dayton Convention Center

• Destination El Paso

• DeVos Performance Hall

• Devos Place

• First Direct Arena

• Greater Columbus Convention Center

• Huntington Place

• International Convention Centre Sydney

• Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

• Kentucky Performing Arts Center

• KFC Yum! Center

• Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

• Las Cruces Convention Center

• Leon’s Centre

• Long Beach Convention Center

• Los Angeles Convention Center

• Lynn Family Stadium

• Mayo Civic Center

• Mechanics Bank Arena

• Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex

• Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center

• NRG Stadium

• Oakland Arena

• Ontario Convention Center

• OVO Arena, Wembley

• P&J Live

• Pennsylvania Convention Center

• Pensacola Bay Center

• PLAYHOUSE Whitley Bay

• Plowright Theatre

• Qudos Bank Arena

• RAC Arena

• Ring Center

• SAVOR…Chicago at McCormick Place Complex

• Shreveport Convention Center

• Sioux Falls Arena

• Stockton Arena

• Target Center

• Te Pae Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre, New Zealand

• The Baths Hall

• The Oncenter

• The Oncenter, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

• T-Mobile Center

• Toyota Arena

• Utilita Arena

• Van Andel Arena

• York Barbican