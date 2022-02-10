The Great Escape Festival Announces The Launch Of The Steve Strange Award

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Great Escape Festival announced the launch of The Steve Strange Award, launched in memory of the noted X-Ray Touring Steve Strange, who died last September.

The annual award is intended to honor a music act that’s breaking through creative boundaries in the music industry and winners will be voted on by the thousands of industry delegates that attend the Great Escape festival and conference.

The inaugural winner of the award for 2022 will receive a cash prize of £5,000, an will be announced during Great Escape, which takes place in Brighton this year from May 11-14.

A veteran agent known for developing some of the biggest acts in the past 50 years, Strange was widely considered to have one of the best ears for music in the industry.

“Steve Strange has a long history with The Great Escape and championed hundreds of artists over the years. It is a great honor for us to launch this award for creativity in his name, so that he can continue to influence the industry he loved,” said Mama Group CEO Rory Bett.

“Steve was a huge supporter of The Great Escape and would be deeply honored by this award being launched in his name. He was first and foremost a passionate music fan and creativity was at the heart of his business. We are delighted his name will live on through this award and inspire many artists into lifelong careers in the industry Steve loved so much,” added fellow X-Ray Touring agent Josh Javor.