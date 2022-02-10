Van Morrison Announces A North American Tour For This Spring

(CelebrityAccess) — Irish singer-songwriter and Hall of Famer Van Morrison announced plans for a tour of North American this spring.

The tour will get underway at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on April 29th, followed by Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA, on May 1.

The tour then heads to Nashville for a pair of shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium, followed by two shows at the Chicago Theatre on May 7 & 8, before Morrison heads to Detroit to close the tour out at the Fox Theatre on May 10th.

In addition to the newly announced shows, Morrison will be playing some makeup dates for previously rescheduled shows, including the Ruth Eckerd in Clearwater, Florida, on April 20 and 21, Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida on April 23 and 24.

As well, Van Morrison is lined up for a trio of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from October 7, 8 and 9.

War & Treaty will be supporting Van Morrison at the Chicago Theater dates May 7 & 8, and at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

Morrison is riding high following his Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for music he composed, wrote lyrics for, and performed for “Down To Joy” from the film Belfast.