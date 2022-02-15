Eventim Live Asia Appoints Samantha Tzovolos as Managing Director and Mike Galt as SVP Touring

SINGAPORE/LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – EVENTIM LIVE ASIA (ELA), a new venure with entertainment leader, CTS EVENTIM, has appointed Samantha Tzovolos as Managing Director for Singapore and Mike Galt as Senior Vice-President of Touring for Asia. The two companies continue to grow their teams as they look to transform the Asian market for live entertainment.

Former Live Nation executive and current ELA CEO Jason Miller says, “ELA is thrilled to welcome Samantha and Mike to the team. They will provide enourmous unmatchable value to artists looking to tour the region.”

Tzovolos has developed a track record of producing top shows in emerging markets. As the CEO of TEM (an independent live entertainment company out of Jakarta, Indonesia), she has produced many of Indonesia’s biggest shows including Sting, Guns n’ Roses, John Mayer, Ariana Grande and others. She’s also had a hand in producing top events in Singapore and elsewhere in Asia, including Justin Bieber and the Foo Fighters. She will continue to helm TEM, while acting as the new Managing Director for ELA and will be based in Singapore reporting to Miller.

Galt will also report to Miller but his homebase is London. Bringing two decades of live entertainment experience, he was most recently the VP of Talent and Touring for Live Nation, with focus on emerging and international markets. He’s produced tours for Mumford & Sons, Troye Sivan, The Weeknd and others. He’s also booked talent for Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 post-race concerts, while based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, says via press release: “EVENTIM LIVE ASIA is a

central component of our international expansion strategy, alongside our activities in

North America. We are very pleased to have gained two top professionals in Samantha

and Mike. In the future, they will support Jason Miller with all their strength and

expertise in bringing top international artists for CTS EVENTIM to the promising Asian

market.”