Grammy-Winning Songwriter Jordan Reynolds Sells Catalog to Warner Chappell, Launches Firm to Help Other Songwriters Do the Same

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-Award winning songwriter Jordan Reynolds has launched Hit Ranch, a new Nashville-based firm designed to broker the sales of songwriters’ catalogs.

Reynolds and co-founder Nick Burnett announced Monday they’ve established Hit Ranch with the sale of Reynolds’ own catalog. According to a press release, the duo worked with “key players in the local and global market for catalog acquisitions”, and landed with Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

Reynolds, a co-writer of numerous Dan + Shay hits, including 10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber), has seen over 759 million Spotify plays. His songs have been recorded by Lady A, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, LANY and more. Included in that list is 7x platinum Dan + Shay song, Tequila, named 2019 Song of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. His Grammys are from 10,000 Hours and God Only Knows. He’s written six No. 1 songs and was awarded the CMA Triple Play Award for penning three No. 1 songs in a 12-month period.

Reynolds stated, “I was interested in possibly selling my catalog but realized I didn’t know where to start. There’s still a lot of ambiguity around that process. In talking to my [songwriter] friends, I realized they felt the same way. I wanted to figure out a way to change that and offer a simple solution to anyone considering selling their catalog.”

Co-founder Burnett added, “Jordan understands the songwriting community better than just about anybody and brings such important perspective to the world of catalog sales. We’ve found the community of publishers and song funds to be exceptional and fair people who genuinely care about the songs they are purchasing and the future deals for the songwriters. We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with them on many future deals.”

Financial terms of the catalog sale were not disclosed.