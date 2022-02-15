Steve Markland Joins Utopia Music as Vice President, Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Steve Markland will join Utopia Music as Vice President-Nashville, helping to grow the company’s presence in the US. Markland’s main responsibilites will be setting up and rolling out Utopia’s Nashville activities, reporting directly to Utopia’s COO, Roberto Neri.

Markland comes with 30 years’ experience in helping develop the careers of songwriters in Nashville including Randy Houser, Brother Osborne, Michael Hobby and Kacey Musgraves, among others. He’s had roles at Downtown Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music.

Natalie Osborne will be working alongside Markland and joined Utopia at approximately the same time. Osborne was fundamental in helping sign and develop artists at Downtown Nashville such as Yola Carter, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas and others.

Neri said via press release: “We are so pleased to welcome Steve and Natalie to Utopia Music. I have known Steve for many years and throughout his career he has worked passionately for Nashville’s songwriter and artist community, championing local talent and growing the city’s global profile as a music destination. Steve’s commitment to creators chimes perfectly with Utopia’s mission to deliver ‘Fair Pay for Every Play’ on a global scale and we are so excited to start this journey with him.”