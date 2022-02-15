Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against the Machine Announces Thrice Rescheduled “Public Service Announcement” Tour Dates

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
(CelebrityAccess) – Rage Against the Machine (RATM) is ready to hit the road … or try to hit the road … announcing the rescheduled dates for their “Public Service Announcement” tour. The thrice rescheduled tour is now scheduled to kick off at Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre on July 9 with a five-night stand in New York City. Run the Jewels will be opening for all dates of the tour.

After a short break, the tour dates pick up again in 2023 with another set of shows beginning February 22, 2023 and ending with a two-night stand at Little Caesars Arena in early April.

All tickets for the moved dates will be honored and any fans who prefer a refund have until March 15 to do so. The full tour itinerary is below.

2022

July 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete De Quebec
July 19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
July 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 25 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 2 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
Aug. 3 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
Aug. 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

2023

Feb. 22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
Feb. 24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Feb. 26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Feb. 28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
March 3 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
March 5 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
March 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
March 9 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
March 13 – Calgary, AL @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 15 – Edmonton, AL @ Rogers Place
March 17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
March 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
March 28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
April 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

