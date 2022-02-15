Coachella NFT Collection Tops $1.4M

(Hypebot) — The Coachella Festival’s NFT collection drop brought in $1,474,000 according to marketplace FTX.US.

Bidding began on Feb. 4th and closed Feb. 11th.

Unlike many NFTs, the official Coachella NFT collection includes some tangible benefits, including lifetime passes, VIP experiences, photos that can be redeemed for physical prints and a collectible poster series.

The Infinity Key, which included lifetime festival guest passes, all-inclusive culinary experiences and private transportation sold for $270,000.

The Key to the Safari sold for $256,000 and includes passes plus luxury air-conditioned tent accommodations.

