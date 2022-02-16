Snapchat and Ticketmaster Partner on Live Music Discovery Platform

(CelebrityAccess) – Ticketing giant Ticketmaster and Snapchat have partnered on a new live music discovery platform located within the Snapchat application (app).

The experience matches users with events they might like based on their indicated preferences. It also allows them to swipe left and right on upcoming shows and discover nearby events to where they are already finding their friends on SnapMap.

Snapchat users can access the named, “Ticketmatcher Mini” through a small rocket icon in the chat rooms. They will then fill out a brief survey to gauge their musical tastes. Based on that information, Snapchat will suggest upcoming shows and users can swipe left and right to browse through them. They can then see if their friends have matched with the same event, set up a guestlist and launch a conversation through the Snapchat camera feature.

A new layer has also been added to SnapMap where users will be able to view upcoming events at venues nearby to their location. To date, its a popular feature that reaches more than 250M users a month. This is the first time a partner has been integrated into the new technology layer. To purchase tickets, users will be directed to the checkout screen on Ticketmaster.com.

In the press release, Snap released a statement: “Snap is so excited to partner with Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticket marketplace to deliver this first-of-its-kind experience for Snapchatters in more than 20 countries around the globe.”