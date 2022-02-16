BMG Acquires Music Interests of Blues Legend John Lee Hooker

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – BMG announced today it has acquired the music interests of American blues singer/songwriter/guitarist John Lee Hooker from his estate. The agreement includes his entire music publishing catalog, co-acquired with BMG’s partner, Fujipacific Music, his entire recorded and performance royalty income, as well as a selection of Hooker’s recorded catalog spanning Alone, Volume 1 (1980) through Black Night is Falling (2020), acquired soley by BMG.

Hooker, known to music fans as the “King of the Boogie,” is widely recognized for his impact on modern music. His simple, yet deeply effective songs transcended borders as Hooker’s long career continually brought in new generations of fans. Hooker is a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and was a recipient of the National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts. It’s the US government’s highest honor within the folk and national arts. The renowned blues man is also a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, five Grammy awards and shortly before his death was recognized with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

BMG will now take a lead role in promoting Hooker’s outstanding catalog, while some rights still remain with third parties.

This acquisition is the latest in a string of recent deals by BMG to acquire rights from musicians including Mick Fleetwood, Tina Turner, Motley Crue and ZZ Top. BMG currently represents or owns the rights of blues music’s most influential artists including Son House, Willie Dixon, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson II, Little Walter, and Mississippi Fred McDowell, among others.