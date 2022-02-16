Trey Songz Accused of Rape in New $20M Sexual Assault Lawsuit … Two Other Cases Are Still Pending

(CelebrityAccess) – Trey Songz has been sued not once … not twice … but three times for alleged sexual assault of three different women. Let’s start at the beginning, shall we?

NYE 2018 – Jauhara Jeffries – Trey Songz spent New Year’s Eve at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub. His accuser, Jauhara Jeffries claims she met Songz at a party held at Diddy’s mansion before they continued the night at E11EVEN. In the suit, she says while dancing on a couch at the club, she felt “fingers being inserted into her vagina,” and when she turned around, she claims she saw an intoxicated Songz “pulling his hand away from her bottom.”

This civil lawsuit was first filed under the name “Jane Doe” in January 2020. Reports had surfaced a $10M settlement had been reached between Songz and his accuser. However, a judge suddenly dismissed the suit based on a previous motion. According to The Daily Beast, the re-filing of this civil suit in Miami Dade Circuit Court occurred in December 2021 and now names Diddy and the nightclub as defendants. The suit also claimed that following the alleged assault, another woman in the VIP area confided in Jeffries that Songz had done something similar before. She’s seeking $20M in damages.

Jeffries’ attorney, Ariel Mitchell told The Daily Beast, “She doesn’t want to hide behind the Jane Doe, she doesn’t want to be ashamed of what happened to her.”

In response, Songz has accused Mitchell of witness tampering. The Complex reports a motion filed by Songz’s legal team reads, “Defendant Tremaine Neverson (Trey Songz) moves for sanctions against Plaintiff and her counsel for witness tampering. Songz’s legal team says an unnamed witness was approached by Mitchell to testify differently as the alleged witness “never saw Songz inappropriately touch Plaintiff.” Jeffrey Neiman, Songz’s lawyer claims that Mitchell hoped to change her testimony and bring her in as a co-plaintiff, offering a payout of between $100,000 – $200,000.

Complex reports that Mitchell called the allegations, “a desperate attempt to shift the narrative from his abhorrent and egregious behavior” and that they were “dangerously close to the line of a defamation lawsuit.”

Nov. 2021 – Dylan Gonzalez – In November 2021, TMZ reported that Songz was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that took place at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The assault was supposed to have taken place after his 37th birthday celebration at Drai’s Nightclub, when Songz and some friends brought women back to their hotel room.

The accuser is UNLV basketball player, Dylan Gonzalez, who says the singer committed the assault against her inside of the hotel. She has come forth and outlined her ordeal via her Twitter account.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department filed a report on Sunday, November 28, 2021 outlining what allegedly occured at The Cosmopolitan. An official lawsuit has not been filed as of press time, but Gonzalez urged those with additional inquiries to contact her lawyer, George Vrabeck, who also shared Gonzalez’s statement.

February 2021 – Jane Doe – Is this latest lawsuit, “Jane Doe” is accusing Songz of raping her at his home. She states she had a consensual [sexual] relationship with the singer but that changed in March 2016, when he allegedly became “a savage rapist”, as said in the lawsuit.

In the suit, she claims she was in attendance at one of Songz’s house parties and was invited upstairs, where she said no to anal sex. Jane Doe says that Songz removed her pants, held her down and forcibly penetrated her anus. In the suit, she says she was screaming throughout the ordeal and begged for him to stop. After the incident, the suit says she went to the hospital where she was afraid to name him publicly and that the exam found “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.” The Plaintiff is seeking $20M in damages.

All three cases are still ongoing/pending.