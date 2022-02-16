Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Gives $20K to Animal Shelters

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country superstar and animal lover Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation is feeling the love this Valentine’s week with a gift of $20K being given to 20 different animal shelters.

MuttNation is distributing the $20k to numerous animal shelters across the country in states including California, Maine, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and others. The foundation will give each shelter a $1,000 grant. Earlier this year, MuttNation also launched the “Mutt Match” quiz, helping to match potential dog owners with pets who have a harder time getting adopted, including larger dogs, special-needs dogs and those falling into the senior category.

Lambert has made her love of animals known since she hit the country music scene all those years ago. She’s told numerous media outlets over the years that she began volunteering at animal shelters as a teenager and has nine rescue dogs, along with numerous cats, rabbits and horses. Once quarantine hit, the public became very familiar with her animals as they made numerous appearances on her social media accounts. Her current companion squad consists of JD, Bellamy, Cher, Delta Dawn, Thelma, Louise, Waylon, Jessie and ROE.

Lambert continually uses her star power for good as this isn’t the first time MuttNation has gifted shelters across the country. In December, Lambert partnered with Tractor Supply distributing $10,000 to ten shelters and rescues across the nation that deal with senior pets and/or pets with special needs. In March 2021, Lambert and MuttNation distributed $250,000 to 50 shelters across the US as part of annual “Mutts Across America” campaign.

In addition, Lambert herself dropped off pet food, toys and supplies to three Nashville area shelters – Williamson County Animal Shelter, Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control and the Nashville Humane Association.

MuttNation, launched in 2009 by Lambert and her mom, helps support shelter pets in a myriad of ways including but not limited to – financial support, hands-on and transport assistance during times of emergency and disaster, and raising pet adoption awareness.

Lambert is currently nominated for two Grammys during the upcoming April 3 broadcast for The Marfa Tapes (a collaboration with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram) and Best Country Duo/Group performance for her Elle King collaboration, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home.”