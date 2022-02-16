Coachella and Stagecoach Drop all COVID Requirements as LA County Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – As the number of COVID related hospitalizations continue to fall, Los Angeles County dismisses the mask mandate for all outdoor activities. In response, Coachella and Stagecoach festival promoter, Goldenvoice have announced they’re eliminating ALL COVID requirements for festival entry.

Goldenvoice has not made an offiical announcement but the health and safety guidelines on their website have been updated. The Southern California festivals will no longer require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result, as well as following LA County with the mask mandate also being dropped. Goldenvoice did make a statement on Twitter following the guidelines update:

“As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022.” ~ Goldenvoice

The guidelines also include the disclaimer that the protocol, “may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies,” and that those changes may include “proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings.”

Coachella is considered the country’s pre-eminent music festival, attracting approximately 125,000 people daily to the Empire Polo Club in Indio. The 2022 edition takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24, with Billie Eilish, Ye and Harry Styles headlining.

Stagecoach, the country equivalent to Coachella, takes place April 29 – May 1 with Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett slated to headline.

Both festivals are produced by Goldenvoice, a division of Los Angeles music industry goliath, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), second only to Live Nation in concert promotion.