Australian Comedy Queen Celeste Barber Announces “Fine, Thanks” US Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Hailed in her home country as the “Australian Queen of Comedy”, Celeste Barber has announced the “Fine, Thanks” US tour. The 42-date tour hits cities including Las Vegas, Baltimore, Austin, Winnipeg, Chicago and many more.
Barber’s celebrity parody Instagram account has over 8.1 million followers, and for good reason. Big names such as Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, Rhianna, and many more have all had the “Barber” treatment. She boasts celebrity fans like Courteney Cox, Sharon Stone, Naomi Watts, Chelsea Handler, and many more who comment on her parody videos.
Barber won the “Funniest Lady on Instagram” award in 2017 on the digital platform WhoHaha.com, co-founded by director, actor and comedian, Elizabeth Banks. She was included in Variety’s 2019 10 Comics to Watch list and hosted the 5th Annual Daily Front Row Awards. In 2020, she won the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award (AACTA) for Favorite Comedy Performer of the Decade and a Webby Special Achievement Award in 2021.
Barber released her best-selling book, Challenge Accepted in 2019, followed by a Showtime special of the same name. She put on the activist hat when her native Australia was ravaged by bushfires in the summer of 2019-2020. Her fundraiser brought in $51 million dollars for the Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donation Fund, grew global attention, provided high-tech equipment, and much-needed upgrades.
Barber is currently shooting her Netflix comedy, Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. The show centers around Liv (Barber) who experiences a major health crisis, forcing her to rethink her “live fast – die young” attitude as she dives body and head-first into a wellness journey, trying everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to reclaim her old life.
The Live Nation produced tour kicks off July 6 at Durham’s Performing Arts Center and wraps up at Boston’s Shubert Theatre on August 30. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 18 via Ticketmaster. The full tour itinerary is listed below.
FINE, THANKS. TOUR 2022 DATES:
Wed Jul 06 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Thu Jul 07 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Fri Jul 08 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Sat Jul 09 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Sun Jul 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Mon Jul 11 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
Wed Jul 13 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theatre
Thu Jul 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaﬀey Theater
Fri Jul 15 – Cleveland, OH – Connor Palace at Playhouse Square**
Sat Jul 16 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
Sun Jul 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Mon Jul 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
Wed Jul 20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Thu Jul 21 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Fri Jul 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Mon Jul 25 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
Wed Jul 27 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
Fri Jul 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Tue Aug 02 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Wed Aug 03 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Thu Aug 04 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri Aug 05 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Sat Aug 06 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Sun Aug 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Mon Aug 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall
Wed Aug 10 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
Thu Aug 11 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Fri Aug 12 – Dallas, TX – Bill and Winspear Opera House
Sat Aug 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre
Wed Aug 17 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
Thu Aug 18 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
Fri Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sat Aug 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Wed Aug 24 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
Thu Aug 25 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
Fri Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Tue Aug 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre