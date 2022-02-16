Australian Comedy Queen Celeste Barber Announces “Fine, Thanks” US Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Hailed in her home country as the “Australian Queen of Comedy”, Celeste Barber has announced the “Fine, Thanks” US tour. The 42-date tour hits cities including Las Vegas, Baltimore, Austin, Winnipeg, Chicago and many more.

Barber’s celebrity parody Instagram account has over 8.1 million followers, and for good reason. Big names such as Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, Rhianna, and many more have all had the “Barber” treatment. She boasts celebrity fans like Courteney Cox, Sharon Stone, Naomi Watts, Chelsea Handler, and many more who comment on her parody videos.

Barber won the “Funniest Lady on Instagram” award in 2017 on the digital platform WhoHaha.com, co-founded by director, actor and comedian, Elizabeth Banks. She was included in Variety’s 2019 10 Comics to Watch list and hosted the 5th Annual Daily Front Row Awards. In 2020, she won the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award (AACTA) for Favorite Comedy Performer of the Decade and a Webby Special Achievement Award in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber)

Barber released her best-selling book, Challenge Accepted in 2019, followed by a Showtime special of the same name. She put on the activist hat when her native Australia was ravaged by bushfires in the summer of 2019-2020. Her fundraiser brought in $51 million dollars for the Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donation Fund, grew global attention, provided high-tech equipment, and much-needed upgrades.

Barber is currently shooting her Netflix comedy, Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. The show centers around Liv (Barber) who experiences a major health crisis, forcing her to rethink her “live fast – die young” attitude as she dives body and head-first into a wellness journey, trying everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to reclaim her old life.

The Live Nation produced tour kicks off July 6 at Durham’s Performing Arts Center and wraps up at Boston’s Shubert Theatre on August 30. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 18 via Ticketmaster. The full tour itinerary is listed below.

FINE, THANKS. TOUR 2022 DATES:

Wed Jul 06 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Thu Jul 07 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Fri Jul 08 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Jul 09 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sun Jul 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Mon Jul 11 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

Wed Jul 13 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theatre

Thu Jul 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaﬀey Theater

Fri Jul 15 – Cleveland, OH – Connor Palace at Playhouse Square**

Sat Jul 16 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Sun Jul 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Mon Jul 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

Wed Jul 20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Thu Jul 21 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Fri Jul 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Mon Jul 25 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Wed Jul 27 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Fri Jul 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Tue Aug 02 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Wed Aug 03 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Thu Aug 04 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Aug 05 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sat Aug 06 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Aug 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Mon Aug 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

Wed Aug 10 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

Thu Aug 11 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Fri Aug 12 – Dallas, TX – Bill and Winspear Opera House

Sat Aug 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre

Wed Aug 17 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Thu Aug 18 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Fri Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Aug 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Wed Aug 24 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Thu Aug 25 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

Fri Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Tue Aug 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre