British Energy Company OVO Signs Naming Rights Deal For Wembley Arena

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, ASM Global announced that London’s iconic Wembley Arena has secured a new naming rights partner and will henceforth be known as OVO Arena Wembley.

The new naming sponsors, OVO Energy, is one of the UK’s major energy suppliers and plans to put environmentalism at the forefront of their deal with Wembley.

As part of the deal, the stadium will continue to develop its sustainability credentials as they work to achieve “Greener Arena Certification” a rigorous certification that includes external verification that carbon reduction and transition strategies are core values at the arena.

“At OVO we’re committed to establishing purposeful partnerships that reflect our commitment to make zero-carbon living a reality—not just in the home, but in the things we love doing, too, whether that is going to a gig or comedy show,” said OVO’s head of sponsorship and partnerships, Colin Banks. “That’s why we share in the OVO Arena Wembley’s ambition to help live entertainment in becoming more sustainable. It’ll take time, but together we want to identify meaningful ways through which to make lower-impact live events a headline act in their own right; and working with A Greener Festival represents a very positive step in that journey.”

ASM Global is delighted to support OVO Energy on the renaming of OVO Arena Wembley. The live entertainment industry has endured a challenging couple of years, but ASM Global is now looking forward to a bumper schedule of events across 2022,” added John Drury, vice president and general manager at OVO Arena Wembley. “As we look to welcome more fans than ever before, we’re working hard to manage the environmental footprint of our operation—one show at a time. This partnership between OVO Energy and ASM Global means that our brilliant events will be aligned with our shared desire for a carbon-free future.”

The deal comes as the arena ramps up for a full return to live in the (we fervently hope) wake of the pandemic and expects to welcome more than 1 million visitors in 2022 for sports and concerts including shows by 50 Cent, Armin Van Buuren and Sigrid along with homegrown talent such as KSI, The Cure and Anne-Marie.

OVO Arena Wembley will host its next event when KSI headlines the venue on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

The financial terms of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.