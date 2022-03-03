What Pandemic? Tomorrowland Sells Out 600,000 Tickets In 10 Minutes

(Hypebot) — After $28 million in losses from festivals cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Belgian dance music festival Tomorrowland is back with a bang.

It took just 10 minutes for Tomorrowland 2022 to sell out its 600,000 passes for an in-person festival over three weekends in July in the cities of Boom and Rumst, Belgium.

The 2022 edition will feature more than seven hundred artists on fourteen stages over the 3-day weekends of July 15-17, July 22-24 and July 29-31. Top headliners include Diplo, Alesso, Sofi Tukker, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, DJ Diesel and Major Lazer.

“We are very happy to welcome 600,000 festivalgoers at Tomorrowland in Belgium this summer,” said Tomorrowland’s Debby Wilmsen. “It is great to see that people (remained) positive in those challenging years and we are looking forward to share love, music and friendship soon.”

During the pandemic Tomorrowland risked $5 – $6 million to produce an online event with Katy Perry, David Guetta, Tiësto, Eric Prydz, Amelie Lens, Martin Garrix and others that sold a reported 140,000 tickets.

