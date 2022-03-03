Capitol Records China Launches Along With New International Division

BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) has announced an expansion of its label operations, with the launch of Capitol Records China has announced new front line label focused on developing Chinese music talent.

The launch of these new divisions is supported by strategic executive management appointments. Tom Tang has been appointed as GM, Capitol Records China, while Yvonne Yuen has been named SVP, marketing & head of international, Universal Music Greater China. Both divisions will report to Sunny Chang, chairman & CEO, Universal Music Greater China.

The launch of Capitol Records in China brings the iconic label to Asia for the first time. In the 21st Century, Capitol has a diverse array of artists that includes Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Halsey, Troye Sivan, Niall Horan, Neil Diamond, Sam Smith and Beck. “Capitol Records China will look to build on the rich legacy of this legendary label and establish itself as a home for Chinese music talent and culture in the future,” said a media release statement.

In August 2021, UMGC became the first major music company to establish multiple label operations across China with the launch of Republic Records China, EMI China, PolyGram Records China, and Universal Music China as its flagship label divisions. Each label runs independently with its own dedicated artist rosters, A&R and specialist marketing teams. The company is committed to discovering and introducing Chinese music talent to the world across a variety of genres.

To maximize creative and commercial opportunities for UMG’s international artist roster in China, a standalone international division has been formed under the leadership of Yvonne Yuen. She will continue to be based in Hong Kong and report to Sunny Chang. In addition, Yuen and her team will also lead global marketing efforts for Chinese domestic artists, expanding and creating new opportunities to reach a broader international audience.

All labels under UMGC will work with local digital partners in content licensing and creative marketing, alongside UMG’s global network of platforms and partners to support Chinese music around the world.