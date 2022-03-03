Snowcrash NFT Platform Launches With Collectibles Set for Miles Davis and Bob Dylan

(CelebrityAccess) – Snowcrash has launched its NFT trading platform, born from a Universal Music Group (UMG) / Sony Music Entertainment (SME) partnership.

Snowcrash was founded by filmmaker Jesse Dylan, NFT trailblazer Walter De Brouwer, and entertainment executive Jeff Rosen (President of the Bob Dylan Music Company for more than 30 years). UMG and Sony represent Bob Dylan for publishing and recordings. According to the media release, Snowcrash will “bring together diverse segments of technology, the creative arts and digital innovation.”

Snowcrash works with intellectual property holders, brands and artists to create collections, including primary drops, streaming rights, digital goods and limited editions.

Michael Nash, EVP, digital strategy, UMG, said: “A critical part of UMG’s strategy in this space is to develop artist-focused premium campaigns and fan-oriented collectables with world-class partners, which will enable our artists and labels to advance their cultural influence at the forefront of innovation. The all-star team behind Snowcrash, with the incredible experience and perspective that Jeff, Jesse and Walter bring from their varied backgrounds and fields, promises to deliver exciting new creative opportunities for our global roster of artists and songwriters.”

Snowcrash recently partnered with UNICEF on NFTs celebrating their 75-year anniversary. NFTs for musical icons Bob Dylan and Miles Davis are slated for release in 2022, with further partnerships to be announced.