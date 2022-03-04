JINJER Postpones Headlining and Slipknot Tour Dates – Announces Donation Campaign For Home Country of Ukraine

(CelebrityAccess) -Ukrainian metal band, JINGER have released new merchandise designs to help raise funds to support their home country. 100% of the proceeds earned from the sale of these shirts will be distributed directly to charity organizations of JINJER’s choosing. All updates will be posted on the band’s social media. You can purchase the T-shirts HERE.
Via the press release, read their full statement below:
“Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us. As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring. Together with Napalm Records, we’re releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on. If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what’s really happening here. Each sale may save somebody’s life in Ukraine. Thank you” ~ Eugene Abdukhanov
Due to the ongoing war in the Ukraine, JINJER have been forced to cancel all North American tour dates, including their own headline dates, side shows with In This Moment and participation on the Knotfest Roadshow supporting Slipknot. Originally, the tour kickoff was planned for March 16, 2022. See below for an updated tour schedule.
LATIN AMERICAN TOUR 2022
05.05.22 MX – GUADALAJARA / Foro Independencia
06.05.22 MX – MONTERREY / Cafe Iguana
08.05.22 MX – MEXICO CITY / Circo Volador
10.05.22 CR – SAN JOSE / Peppers Club
12.05.22 PE – LIMA / Yield Bar
13.05.22 CL – SANTIAGO / La Cupula
14.05.22 AR – BUENOS AIRES / El Teatro Flores
15.05.22 UY – MONTEVIDEO / Complejo Sala Show
17.05.22 BR – PORTO ALEGRE / OCulto
18.05.22 BR – CURITIBA / Tork n’ Roll
19.05.22 BR – SAO PAULO / Carioca Club
20.05.22 BR – LIMEIRA / Mirage
21.05.22 BR – SAO PAULO / Carioca Club
22.05.22 CO – BOGOTA / Broken Tattoo Fest
25.05.22 PA – PANAMA CITY / Hangar 18
27.05.22 AW – ORANJESTAD / Teatro Cas Di Cultura
EUROPEAN FESTIVALS 2022
10.06.22 CH – INTERLAKEN / Greenfield Festival
11.06.22 AT – NICKELSDORF / Nova Rock Festival
17.06.22 BE – DESSEL / Graspop Metal Meeting
18.06.22 DK – COPENHAGEN / Copenhell
19.06.22 FR – CLISSON / Hellfest Open Air
22.06.22 IT – ROME / Rock In Roma
23.06.22 IT – VERONA / Rock The Castle
24.06.22 NO – OSLO / Tons Of Rock
25.06.22 ES – CARTAGENA / Rock ImperiumFestival
26.06.22 CZ – SPALENE PORICI / Basinfire Fest
29.06.22 PT – LISBON / LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo
30.06.22 ES – BARCELONA / Rockfest Barcelona
01.07.22 ES – VIVEIRO / Resurrection Fest
02.07.22 FI – HELSINKI / Tuska Festival
08.07.22 DE – BALLENSTEDT / Rockharz Open Air
15.07.22 SE – GAEVLE / Gefle Metal Festival
16.07.22 DE – BORNHOEVED / Blizzarrrd Rock Festival
24.07.22 FR – SELESTAT / Rock Your Brain Festival
27.07.22 SI – TOLMIN / Metaldays
05.08.22 ES – VILLENA / Leyendas del Rock Festival
07.08.22 PL – GDANSK / Ergo Arena w/ Slipknot
10.08.22 CZ – JOSEFOV / Brutal Assault
13.08.22 UK – WALTON-ON-TRENT / Bloodstock Open Air
19.08.22 DE – DINKELSBUEHL / Summer Breeze Open Air
20.08.22 DE – HAMBURG / Elbriot Festival
21.08.22 NL – EINDHOVEN / Dynamo Metal Fest