Country Recording Artist Ty Herndon Partners With Pivotal Moments Media

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music recording artist Ty Herndon has partnered with Pivotal Moments Media (PMM) for his next three projects, including upcoming album, Jacob.

Herndon will be hosting a ten-episode podcast called Soundboard on the PMM platform channel Resilience, featuring conversations with superstar artists about their ups and downs with mental health fitness. The podcast ties into the themes for Herndon’s upcoming album.

“My new album has been more than a year in the making, and it’s my most personal and revealing to date. It will take listeners on the journey of my life—the ups, the downs, the struggles, the triumphs—and I hope, help others talk about the hard stuff, the stuff that can make or break us,” shares Herndon to MusicRow. “We all have an opportunity to change our ending, and that’s what this album is about.”

In 2014, Herndon publicly came out as gay. Shortly after, he hosted a first-of-its-kind country music event, The Concert for Love and Acceptance, now an annual event that provides a stage for LGBTQ and allied artists. In 2020, he created the Foundation For Love & Acceptance to further his work on behalf of LGBTQ community.

About PMM

Pivotal Moments Media is a newly formed global entertainment and education brand. Aiming to strengthen mental fitness by creating, distributing, and promoting entertainment and education programs, PPM serves to inspire and motivate people to become mentally fit, overcome adversity, and lead fulfilling lives.