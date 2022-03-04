Dolly Parton Announces Dollyverse, a Web3 Experience Offering NFTs, A New Novel and Companion Album

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Dolly Parton joins the NFT party in a partnership with Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) to launch Dollyverse, described via release as an “audience-centric Web3 experience.” Parton joins a growing list of celebrities releasing NFTs, including Bob Dylan, Snoop Dogg (who has plans to turn Death Row in to an NFT label), Tony Hawk, Grimes, Kings of Leon, Soulja Boy, Eminem and many others.

The unveiling of the Dollyverse is tied into to the release of Parton’s novel, Run, Rose, Run, co-written with author James Patterson, and its companion music album, Dolly. There will also be a livestream event taking place at Parton’s inaugural SXSW Fest appearance on March 18. In-person attendees will claim a free NFT, while those streaming the performance will also be able to receive tokens authenticating their participation.

Parton’s Manager, Danny Nozell said via media release: “Yet again Dolly is at the top of her craft. Her goal with new music has always been to use her gifts to connect with people. This partnership with BCL at SXSW, and the launch of Dollyverse, provide her a totally new way to do that.”

Some of the items on offer in Dollyverse include limited-edition NFTs of her Run, Rose, Run album and a limited series of Dolly-inspired NFT artwork.