Bad Bunny Leads Nominations for 2022 Latin American Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The nominees for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards (AMA) have been released, with 10-time nominated artist Bad Bunny leading the way. Jhay Cortez follows with eight nominations, and J Balvin, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro with seven each.

The 2022 Latin AMA nominees are based on fan interactions with music including streaming, airplay, sales, and social activity during the period of February 6 2021-January 29, 2022. The star-studded show pays tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists as voted by music fans in the tradition of the “American Music Awards,” the world’s largest fan-voted award show.

Notable nominations include 17-year-old rising Regional Mexican artist Iván Cornejo, who received three nominations including New Artist of the Year, Favorite Album – Regional Mexican, and Viral Song of the Year. Bad Bunny, Karol G, Camilo, and J Balvin face-off with others for the coveted Artist of the Year award.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing live shows online, the Latin AMAs have added the new category “Favorite Virtual Concert of the Year”.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, April 21, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.