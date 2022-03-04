David Goldsen Appointed Head of A&R, Australia and Vice President, Creative at Warner Chappell Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – David Goldsen has been promoted to Head of A&R, Australia and Vice President of Creative at Warner Chappell Music (WCM). Goldsen will relocate from New York to Los Angeles, where he will lead A&R strategy for Australia while supporting the publisher’s UK and US campaigns. He will report to Guy Moot, WCM’s co-chair and CEO.

Goldsen joined WCM in 2009 and has spent his years helping the company expand its efforts globally and signing songwriters and artists worldwide. His roster includes Tones and I, Cavetown, Vance Joy, Mitski, and Two Feet, among others.

Moot, along with WCM’s co-chair and COO, Carianne Marshall, said via media release: “With music becoming increasingly more global, we’re prioritizing our A&R efforts in Australia, which is exploding with incredible talent. David has already built an internationally recognisable roster with acts like Tones and I, Vance Joy, and Cavetown, so his transition into this role is a natural one. His relationships and creative expertise will bring exciting international opportunities to both our current Australian hitmakers and future signings, connecting them with our global roster and beyond.”