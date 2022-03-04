Digital Services Company Songular Announces Other Projects Label

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Digital services company Songular has announced the launch of its new label, Other Projects. The launch comes as part of an extension that sees Songular enhancing its streaming strategy and campaign management.

Coming from Hype Lab, Kia Augustine has been hired as the Audience Development Manager, where she was a social media specialist working with Arlo Parks and Glass Animals.

Joe Blais, who joined Songular three months ago, will assume the role of A&R/Label Manager at Other Projects. He’s played a key role in signing and developing artists since coming on board.

Per the media release, Songular/Other Projects founder and director Sam Lee said: “We’ve always aimed to give our artists and their teams the insight and strategy they need to successfully build and monetise their fanbase in a sustainable way. These moves are a natural next step to help us achieve that goal, whilst giving us more opportunities to work with artists we love in an even more effective way.”

Songular’s roster includes Young T & Bugsey, Zara Larsson, Joji, Fontaines DC, Obongjayar, For Those I Love and Shaybo.

About Songular

Songular is an independent music company that empowers fearless artists through strategic streaming campaigns. Their approach is artist-first and data-driven: this means bespoke campaigns are shaped by the stories artists have to tell, using data to link the strategy to the story. Today’s change-makers demand a service as dynamic and self-starting as they are.