Travis James Joins Music Row Boutique Action Entertainment Collaborative

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran booking agent Travis James has joined Action Entertainment Collaborative, the newly launched Music Row boutique agency founded by Nick Meinema and partner Greg Baker.

“I met Nick in 2014 and worked with him daily through 2020,” explains James. “The pandemic changed the touring landscape forever and gave many of us enough pause to reprioritize our approach to booking. I’m a ‘Greatest Hits’ agent. My passion and happiness lies within the box set artists. As I looked around town, it was no surprise that Nick, Charley and staff were redefining that agency model in a way I’ve never seen. I began learning my craft in a similar model in 1996, under my father’s tutelage at the Bobby Roberts Company. AEC is a modern version of where I came from, and their goals toward growth are unique and inspiring. Its singularly focused goal allows me to better serve my artists with the dedication they and the talent buyers deserve.

Before making the jump to AEC, James toiled at United Talent, where he represented a country heavy roster that includes John Michael Montgomery, John Anderson, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin, Confederate Railroad and The Kentucky Headhunters, who will follow him to AEC.

James’ clients build on AEC’s existing artist roster, which includes the likes of Trace Adkins, TLC, Terri Clark, Lonestar, Kevin Costner & Modern West, Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, newly-signed Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, High Valley, Williams and Ree, Etta May, James Barker Band, as well as Canadian representation of The Mavericks, Sawyer Brown, Dallas Smith, Dean Brody, Hunter Brothers, The Road Hammers, The Trailer Park Boys and with Paquin Entertainment, The Reklaws, Gord Bamford and Jojo Mason.

James joins Meinema, and Baker, along with Charley Ray, formerly of Music City Talent, Ryan Moult, formerly of Patriot Artists Agency and MTSU graduate Sam Killian.

“We were thrilled to be called on by Travis for this new chapter of his career,” notes Meinema. “His mindset for the future of his clients is directly what we have set out to do when AEC opened its doors last year.”