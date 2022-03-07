Mary J. Blige, Live Nation Urban And Pepsi Partner For The Inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — R&B icon Mary J. Blige is teaming up with Live Nation Urban and Pepsi for the inaugural “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.

Set for Mother’s Day weekend from May 6-8th, the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit will bring three days of comedy, music, and community building to downtown Atlanta.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry. Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength. We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved” stated Blige. “I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career. I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

The festival is the brainchild of Blige, and her partners Nicole Jackson, Vice President of MJB Inc., and Marketing Maven Ashaunna Ayars of The Ayars Agency, with support from Mari Davies, Vice President of Booking and Talent at Live Nation Urban.

“I’m thrilled to present a powerful lineup of all-female talent headlined by, and in partnership with, Mary J Blige for the Inaugural Strength of a Woman Weekend in Atlanta. Mary’s story and career are so inspirational, relatable, and triumphant. The weekend will showcase and celebrate strong talented women across generations and I’m proud to be a part of such a special weekend! This is for us and by us,” stated Davies.

Concerts for the weekend include a show at Tabernacle Atlanta, curated to highlight youth culture and emerging Hip-Hop and R&B superstars such as Kiana Ledé, Emotional Oranges, Inayah, MK XYZ, Omerettá the Great, and more. Atlanta radio personality Wanda will host a comedy event at Buckhead Theater featuring Ms. Pat and more

Saturday, May 7th start off at The Gathering Spot ATL with the Strength of a Woman Summit, featuring female-led workshops and panel discussions in service of the festival’s mission of purpose of empowerment, elevation, and education to life. On Saturday night, Mary J. Blige will headline a concert at the State Farm Arena that will feature special guests haka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija, and more, hosted by Kenny Burns

The culminating event is the Mother’s Day Gospel Brunch on Sunday, May 8th. Hosted at City Winery, the ticketed brunch service will feature Gospel artists including Kierra Sheard, Le’Andria Johnson, and more.