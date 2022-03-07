SoundCloud Announces A Slate Of Content For Women’s Day And Women’s History Month

(CelebrityAccess) — DIY Music streaming platform SoundCloud is marking Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8 with a month’s worth of curated content and homepage playlists featuring artists around the theme of Breaking the Bias: Elevating and Celebrating Women in Music.

Featured content will include a Women’s History Month edition of “SELECTED BY” – a series of exclusive artist-curated playlists, that will feature selections from Charli XCX, Lilianna Wilde, DAISY WORLD, mxmtoon, Ilham, and more.

The playlists will include tracks from successful women in the industry with many of them including audio commentary about these artists’ passions and inspirations.

Additionally, Lilianna Wilde, Daisy World, mxmtoon, and Ilham will be featured across SoundCloud’s social media platforms through the tastemaker series which will feature interview audio clips, animations, and quotes from these artists, sharing their experiences in the music industry.

The series kicks off with Lilianna Wilde.

In addition, listeners can visit the “Women’s History Month: Providing Healing, Promoting Hope” section on SoundCloud to find new and popular playlists that showcase all types of women musicians – playlists you can find include GIRL CODE: Best Female Rappers Now, EQUALIZERS: Female Electronic Producers, DAMAS: Women of Urbano, FIERCE: Female EDM Stars, and more.