The Foo Fighters Announce A Stadium Run For Australia And New Zealand

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends The Foo Fighters announced plans to return to the South Pacific for a stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The tour will mark the Foo Fighters return to the region since 2018 and is scheduled to kick off on November 30th with additional Australian shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney.

The Foo Fighters then head to New Zealand for shows in Wellington and Auckland.

Local support for the tour includes The Chats, Amyl and The Sniffers, Hot Milk, Dick Move, Teenage Jones, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 10th.