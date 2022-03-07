Tom March Named President Of Geffen Records

(CelebrityAccess) — Longtime label vet Tom March has been named President of Geffen Records, overseeing the label’s operations in the U.S.

March most recently served as Co-President of Polydor Records, where he worked with artists such as Glass Animals, Juice WRLD, Sam Fender, Eminem, The Rolling Stones and more. March will officially take on his new duties at Geffen in July.

“It’s been an incredible honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to run Polydor with Ben Mortimer and our team and build it into the best record label in the U.K.,” said March. “Over these past six years, I have had the great fortune to work closely with John, [IGA Vice Chairman] Steve Berman and the IGA team on some incredible artists, so when the opportunity came to join them and continue to propel Geffen into the most exciting modern record label in the world, I couldn’t have been more excited. I would like to thank David Joseph [Chairman & CEO of Universal Music UK] and Sir Lucian Grainge [Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group] for their help and support in making this happen.”

Geffen, which was relaunched two years ago by Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman & CEO John Janick, quickly struck gold with the signing of Olivia Rodrigo, who broke through internationally last year.

The label has also formed a partnership with South Korean entertainment giant Hybe, home to K-pop icons BTS.

“In 2020 we re-launched Geffen Records, entering a period of great success by breaking a new global superstar and forming important strategic partnerships along the way, all while reimagining how a modern label should be – nimble with the perfect match of major label resources and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Geffen CEO John Janick. “Tom has a proven track record of breaking new artists and shares our commitment to artist development. For the last 6 years he has looked after Interscope’s expansive roster while leading Polydor to become the premiere label in the UK. He is the perfect executive to lead a Geffen team that has already done such an amazing job these last two years.”