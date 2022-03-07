Supreme Court Rejects Cosby Appeal

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected a bid to revive the sexual assault conviction of comedian Bill Cosby, which was overturned last year by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Justices did not provide any commentary on their decision not to hear arguments to reinstate Cosby’s 2018 conviction, effectively closing the door on the matter.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, an employee at Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University in 2018 and sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.

Attorneys for Cosby successfully overturned the conviction last year, arguing that the prosecution improperly used testimony Cosby provided during a civil lawsuit that should have been excluded as part of an immunity agreement.

Cosby was released on the same day his conviction was overturned, after having served three years.

Cosby has maintained his innocence throughout.