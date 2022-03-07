Maren Morris Announces Headlining North American Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Maren Morris detailed her plans for a headlining U.S. tour with shows scheduled for Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Denver’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater, and more.

The tour kicks off on June 9th at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina, with dates through the summer and fall before the tour before wrapping on Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in December 2nd.

Maren’s new album Humble Quest is out March 25 on Sony Music Nashville’s Columbia Nashville and she’s heading into awards season with nominations at the ACMs, including Female Artist of the Year as well as two Grammy awards this year: Best Country Song for “Better Than We Found It” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Chasing After You,” the #1, Platinum-certified collaboration with her husband Ryan Hurd.

Ahead of the tour, Morris is lined up for several festival performances, including the Houston Rodeo, Stagecoach Festival, the Hangout Music Festival, and the iHeart Country Festival.

Maren Morris Live

March 8 – Houston Rodeo – Houston, TX

April 29 – Stagecoach – Indio, CA

May 7 – iHeart Country Festival – Austin, TX

May 20 – Hangout Fest – Gulf Shores, AL

June 9 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

June 10 – Rabbit Rabbit – Asheville, NC

June 11 – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion – Portsmouth, VA

June 16 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC

June 17 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC

June 18 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

June 23 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

June 24 – KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH

June 25 – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park – Cincinnati, OH

July 7 – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT

July 8 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

July 9 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

July 14 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

July 15 – Stage AE Outdoors – Pittsburgh, PA

July 16 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

July 21 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

July 29 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

August 4 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

August 5 – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – Cleveland, OH

August 6 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Detroit, MI

August 10 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

August 11 – Saint Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO

August 12 – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN

August 13 – BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

August 16 – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO

August 18 – TBA – Salt Lake City, UT

August 19 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID

August 20 – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater – Missoula, MT

August 23 – Wine Country Amphitheater – Walla Walla, WA

August 26 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

August 27 – King County’s Marymoor Park – Seattle, WA

August 28 – McMenamins Edgefield – Portland, OR

September 15 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

September 16 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

September 17 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA

September 23 – Arizona Federal Theater – Phoenix, AZ

October 13 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

October 19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

October 21 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

October 28 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

December 2 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN